Colbert County business owner adapts during pandemic and is featured in Forbes Magazine

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — It’s been one year since 19-year-old Lillian Glanton cut the ribbon for her new business, Muscle Shoals Song Rooms.

Located on North Jackson Highway in Sheffield, the building houses a creative space where songwriters can connect and collaborate.

2020 started off on a high note for Glanton, then March happened, when non-essential businesses were ordered to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s literally like I had to change my entire life because I’m in the music business and my sole purpose of this place was to create live events,” Glanton said.

And like so many other businesses, Glanton chose a virtual route to continue serving her clients, but she said that was a blessing in disguise.

“We started doing online Zoom events for all of our members here at the Muscle Shoals Song Rooms and it just kind of snowballed into this technological thing where now we have a Song Rooms virtual membership where now we have Song Rooms members from all across the globe who are part of our community,” Glanton said.

Now at 20 years old, Glanton’s transition to virtual memberships has gotten the attention of not only songwriters worldwide, but also Forbes Magazine.

“It was such an honor because I’ve been in the music business all my life and especially as a woman in business to be featured in a magazine that was as prestigious as that, it was really an honor,” Glanton said.

Muscle Shoals Song Rooms has since reopened for members to collaborate in person and Glanton said the virtual membership will remain a permanent fixture.

Glanton is also the founder of the Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic but plans for 2021 are underway.