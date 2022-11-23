MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Colbert County Animal Shelter is offering to waive adoption fees for adult animals.

The shelter’s kennel manager, Jessica McGee told News 19 that the shelter is very overcrowded right now, which is stressful for many of their animals.

“We were built to hold 40 dogs, 16 cats,” McGee said. “We have twenty-something cats and almost 130 dogs now.”

The shelter is offering to waive the adoption fee for cats and dogs older than nine months old. To be eligible, you must be able to provide a vet reference.

The shelter said it has not set a concrete time period for the waiver program, but it does want to get as many dogs adopted as possible.

Shelter officials say there are also other ways to help the shelter. People are encouraged to donate money, food, blankets, cleaning supplies, and more. You can find how to donate on the shelter’s Facebook page here.

Officials say they are also in need of volunteers to walk dogs and handle minor work around the shelter. To volunteer, you can sign up at the shelter.