COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Elected officials in Colbert County are giving inmates at the county jail an opportunity to grow their own vegetables and herbs, an idea born from a conversation between a county judge and some currently serving time.

Honorable M. Chad Smith, Colbert County District Judge says, “We had some inmates over – they were doing some work around the courthouse, and I was making small talk with one of them and I asked what they were having for dinner tonight. He said they were having chicken and dressing (the best dinner night at the jail). Another gentleman then said it’s a little bland because we don’t have a whole lot to cook with it…and I said well y’all ought to grow your own vegetable garden.”

Smith took that idea to Sheriff Eric Balentine, who says this would be a great way to enhance the meals they have at the jail.

“We’re limited on funds for our food in our jail,” said Balentine. “This gives us more resources, a more healthy resource for our inmates. This is a win-win for everybody involved.”

With help from CU360, a local nonprofit that helped secure funding to build the boxes and get dirt, soil, plants, and herbs…the vegetable and herb garden is set to come to life this spring. There’s not enough space at the current jail for many boxes, but the hope is when the new jail is built on the TVA Reservation…there will be a lot more space for many more boxes.

Smith says it’s all about self-sustainability and believes it’s important for everybody to have a little garden, especially with current produce costs.

“Being able to get out and be productive while they’re serving their time, that’s going to be something I think is going to help with their mental while they’re serving their time and also, I think it can promote having good self-esteem,” added Smith.

Sheriff Balentine hopes the garden will give them a sense of productivity.

“When they get out of our jail, they’re going to stay in our community. We want them to be a positive influence in our community,” replied Balentine. “So maybe these kinds of things will give them a sense of self-worth so they can be more productive.”>

Smith says the Colbert County Extension Office will teach some classes to the inmates so they can be successful in their upcoming planting season.

Smith says this is a project they do not have funding for. He says they will be reaching out to their community partners for help to keep the garden going.