COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency says several roads in the area are impassable.

In a public notice, the EMA says all county roads and bridges should be considered impassable.

Residents are advised that, due to weather conditions, all commuting should be suspended or delayed.

They also added that only emergency vehicles should use the county roads or bridges until further notice.

News 19 will work to keep you updated as weather conditions continue to change.