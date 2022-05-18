TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has released a new notification service that can be personalized for an individual’s needs.

Residents of Colbert County can sign up online on the Colbert County EMA website or download the Everbridge app on your phone. Then, residents can choose what types of notifications to be sent. They can also choose your location to get area-specific notifications.

Colbert County EMA and 911 Director Michael Smith told News 19 that this service is “another tool in the toolbox” to help keep Colbert County residents safe.

“Our goals is to make sure that people are prepared and safe, they know what’s going on in their communities, and they’re able to take appropriate actions to keep themselves safe,” Smith said.

The new service will send notifications of inclement weather, chemical leaks, or any other events that may force people to evacuate an area. The service can also provide updates on road closures and traffic.