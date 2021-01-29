Cleanup days planned for parks around the Shoals

LAUDERDALE & COLBERT COUNTIES, Ala. — If you’re looking for something to do the morning of Saturday, January 30, the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area has a way for people to give back.

Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., volunteers with the newly launched Rec and Trek student group at UNA along with Church of the Highlands members will gather at Wildwood Park in Florence for a cleanup day.

A second event planned for February 6 will take place at the TVA Rockpile Recreation Area in Colbert County, also at 10 a.m.

Cleaning supplies and water will be provided for both events.

Organizers said they want to get people connected and engaged in their outdoor resources.

“Anyone that wants to come out is more than welcome,” UNA graduate student Terrence Johnson said. We really love getting everybody out there and just getting able to have fun, make friends, and do what we can to give back to the community and take care of our outdoor spaces.”

Cleanup days will now become a monthly tradition at various locations. Volunteers can keep up to date on future events on the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area Facebook page.

The event for March will coincide with Florence’s annual Citywide Cleanup Day on March 6.