City of Tuscumbia officials approve budget for 2020

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood has approved the city’s budget for 2020. The approval did come about two months late, but the mayor says there’s a good reason why.

“It took a little while to get that finished, to get it completed, because this year we wanted to add a reserve that we budgeted, that we set back $120,000 a year,” the mayor said.

Underwood says the reserve helps create a rainy day fund for the city.

“It is important for us to have a reserve account to make sure that we’re prepared for something that’s unforeseen so it’s just good fiscal responsibility to do that,” the mayor said.

The city worked out a 4% reduction to operations in order to save for the reserve funds, but the mayor points out the reduction did not affect any city personnel. “We struggled with how do you find $120,000 without defunding your departments to the point where they're not effective anymore,” he said. “And we also like to try to build in a raise for our employees." In this year's budget, city employees will receive a 1.5% cost of living raise.

The Tuscumbia Police Department will receive raises too, but there's a catch. “What we did is, we cut out overtime, not all the way but significantly reduced overtime and brought up their hourly pay,” the mayor said. He said that the move will keep officers from working long hours and give them more time with their families.

The 2020 budget is $8.1 million, around $100,000 more than 2019.