TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Changes in youth sports are on the way, as the City of Tuscumbia is making some changes to its Parks and Rec Department.

All of the recreational centers under Parks and Rec will soon be run by the schools, according to the city. During a recent meeting, the council approved the city going to the next level in its transition to dissolve the Parks and Rec department.

Instead, facilities will be headed up by the school system, and the eventual transition of ownership will free up $700,000 from the city’s budget, a move the mayor says is a good change.

“This, I think, will better our youth sports where were having years we don’t even have certain sports because of participation or whatever well with the schools taking it over there in there with the schools the coaches can bring the kids I foresee our youth sports taking off” said Mayor William Foster.

Of the community centers that will be affected, Willie Green will be one of them. People in the community thought that with this new transition, it would no longer be run by the community. But, advocates have made sure things at Willie Green won’t change despite changes in the city.

Now, the mayor says despite skepticism about the change in who operates the facilities -everything for the community will stay the same.

“Everything is safeguarded. Where if it was used for the city, community and school, in the agreement with the state, it still has to be available for the city school and the public. So, nobodies gonna be left out. Everyone is going to be taken care of, there’s going to be no changes in that route,” Mayor Foster said.

The city will still hold responsibility for the properties, despite the school system operating them.

They say the budget requires the city to be responsible to continue to budget for the parks and rec department, and after five years, the school and the community will take ownership. The city says their future plans are to raise pay for jobs in Tuscumbia and open a senior center.

GW Trenholm Primary School will also see benefits from this transition and use one of the rec centers to alleviate over crowding.