City of Tuscumbia and school board partner to address flooding issues near Deshler High School

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — For drivers in Tuscumbia, flooding along Cave Street near Deshler High School is nothing new.

The city tried to address the issue. It installed inlets along the road to drain rainwater into a nearby retention pond. But when it rains too heavily, Mayor Kerry Underwood said the water just rushes past them.

When it floods, it happens in a low portion of the road, and in the past, it’s affected the Tigers’ football field.

To better protect the newly renovated stadium, the mayor and Tuscumbia City Schools are partnering for what they hope will be a more successful solution.

“We’ve got a different idea of cutting a flume in and working with the school board as well that would allow the water to naturally go into where it’s supposed to go in the pond,” the mayor said.

The flume will be installed near the low point where water pools for days after rainfall. The water stands in the area for so long, algae begins to grow.

The school system’s facilities director, Chris Hand said events on the football field in the past have been canceled because of the flooding. “We wanted to alleviate this problem for our athletic facilities obviously, but also partnership with the city so that the use of Cave Street would still be here for the school as well for the public,” Hand said.

The Tuscumbia City Council is in favor of adding easements for the flume. The process is now in the beginning of the planning phase.