City of Sheffield restarts efforts to develop Tuscumbia Landing

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — The City of Sheffield continues to make progress on new developments with projects like Inspiration Landing and the redevelopment of the former Ramada Inn.

Now the city, along with the National Park Service, has restarted its efforts on developing Tuscumbia Landing that sits at the mouth of Spring Creek.

The site is a historic port that was established in the 1800s to transfer goods to and from Sheffield along the Tennessee River. In the 1980s, the site was added to the national register of historic places.

“They have a plan to develop it as an interpretive site that they say will make it one of the premiere sites on the National Trail of Tears,” Mayor Steve Stanley said. “We’re in the process of requesting proposals from engineering and landscape architecture companies to develop construction plans for the first phase of the Tuscumbia Landing project, so we’re excited about that.”

Tuscumbia Landing is located about a mile from where Inspiration Landing is currently being developed.