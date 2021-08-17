City of Sheffield requiring masks in city-owned buildings

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — If you walk up to the door of any city-owned building in Sheffield, you’ll see new signage that determines whether or not you’ll be allowed inside.



After several employees who work in the municipal building tested positive for COVID-19, Mayor Steve Stanley said he had a decision to make.

“We had six employees in our police department come down with COVID,” Mayor Stanley said. “I know yesterday, Helen Keller Hospital had 44 patients in the hospital with COVID and that’s the most they’ve had since late January.”

Mayor Stanley said he’s a firm believer in two ways people can better protect themselves during the pandemic surge.



“Vaccinations were the most important thing that needed to be done, along with that, masking is the best way to curb the spread of the virus,” the mayor said.



As the first of the Quad Cities to enforce mandatory masking in public buildings, Mayor Stanley said he’s happy to see that the city school system is following a similar approach.

“I was pleased to see that Sheffield City Schools decided to require masking; they were the first school system to do that in the Shoals area,” Stanley said.



As of now, Stanley said there is no set date for the mask policy to end, and any future decision will depend on how the pandemic progresses.