SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — New road signs were placed Thursday in honor of the late Sgt. Nick Risner — a Sheffield police officer killed in the line of duty in October 2021.

According to a social media post from the Sheffield Police Department (SPD), the signs were placed along Jackson Highway and Cox Blvd. That section of roadway was designated as “Sgt. James Nicholas ‘Nick’ Risner Memorial Drive” at a council meeting in October.

Risner passed away on October 1, 2021 after a deadly shooting broke out behind Southgate Mall between law enforcement officials and the alleged suspect, Brian Lansing Martin.

“Not a day goes by that somebody mentions his, Nick Risner’s name,” said Chief Ricky Terry during that meeting. “People in the community loved him.”