City of Muscle Shoals awarded grant to improve drainage infrastructure

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — The City of Muscle Shoals has been awarded a grant that will be used to improve drainage infrastructure to protect businesses from flooding.

The U.S. Department of Commerce through its Economic Development Administration awarded the $1.6 million grant. The money will be used to improve drainage in the area of Avalon and Woodward Avenues near the Southgate Mall.

Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said the area saw significant flooding in both 2019 and 2020. The project will help to protect the jobs of nearly 700 people working in the area, including those working in the Walgreens Call Center.

“This is going to do a lot for that area as far as flood control, especially in large and flash floods,” Bradford said. “You don’t design or engineer for something like that but when you have that much business and that many jobs that are in that area then you’re going to have to try to make amends to try to mitigate that as much as you can.”

The City of Muscle Shoals is matching 20 percent of that grant—which is just more than $400,000.