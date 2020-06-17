City of Florence recognizes sanitation workers on Global Garbage Man Day

FLORENCE, Ala. — Wednesday is Global Garbage Man Day and the City of Florence is showing their appreciation.

As part of Waste and Recycling Workers Week, Garbage Man Day is celebrated every June 17 to express thanks to sanitation and recycling employees. Mayor Steve Holt and other officials celebrated the employees at the Florence Landfill with lunch and refreshments Wednesday afternoon.

Waste and Recycling Director David Koonce said the recognition is appreciated because the work these employees do can sometimes go unnoticed.

“It’s great to take this day to celebrate all the guys that do this for a living,” Koonce said. “They don’t get a whole lot of thanks and a lot of appreciation and I know we appreciate them, and I think most people do, but it’s fun to recognize them on occasion.”

To recognize the sanitation workers in your community, you can use the hashtag #GarbageManDay on social media.