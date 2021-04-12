City of Florence receives $828,300 Emergency Solutions Grant to assist organizations

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs has awarded a more than $800,000 grant to the City of Florence.

The city’s planning department said the Emergency Solutions Grant is funded through the CARES Act.

Sub-recipients include The Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama, Salvation Army of The Shoals, and Safeplace.

Planning and Community Development Director Melissa Bailey said the city is grateful to continue assisting the organizations in their efforts to help those in need.

“We’re not only grateful, but we’re relieved that we’re able to continue that work that these agencies continued themselves throughout the pandemic, while also addressing, the needs that have come about, or have been exacerbated by the pandemic,” Bailey said.

Bailey listed how each organization will allocate funds to help those in need over a two-year period.

·Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama for Homeless Prevention, Rapid Re-housing Relating to COVID-19

Target populations include those at-risk for homelessness, currently homeless, or fleeing from domestic violence, sexual assault, or other dangerous situations related to violence. Homeless Prevention assistance will provide rent when eviction notices are served, placing clients in danger of becoming homeless due to hardships related to COVID-19. Rapid Re-housing services will assist homeless clients to move into permanent housing and is also offered to clients fleeing from situations related to violence and abuse. Rapid re-housing direct aid may include shelter deposits and rent as applicable. All services are made available to persons within the six-county geographic scope of the Homeless Care Council of Northwest Alabama and affected by the global pandemic.

·The Salvation Army of the Shoals for Emergency Shelter and Homeless Prevention

The Martha Morgan Hensley Center of Hope at the Salvation Army of the Shoals provides services to persons requiring temporary or permanent shelter (e.g. homeless, fleeing from domestic violence, sexual assault or other dangerous situations related to violence, re-entry following incarceration, family displacement due to substance abuse and/or mental illness, evictions, loss of employment, or other mitigating circumstances.) All services are made available to persons within the six-county geographic scope of the Homeless Care Council of Northwest Alabama and affected by the global pandemic.

·Safeplace, Inc for Emergency Shelter, Homeless Prevention, and Rapid Re-housing

Safeplace, Inc. provides emergency shelter, rapid re-housing, and homeless prevention services to persons who are homeless as a result of fleeing from domestic violence, sexual assault, or other dangerous situations related to violence. A Housing Stability Coordinator assesses, arranges, coordinates, and monitors the delivery of services to facilitate housing stability. All services are made available to persons within the six-county geographic scope of the Homeless Care Council of Northwest Alabama.