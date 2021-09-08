City of Florence receives $171K ADEM grant to improve recycling efforts

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Environmental Management presented the City of Florence with a grant to improve its recycling efforts.

The more than $171,000 grant was presented at the Florence Recycle Center Wednesday afternoon.

Solid Waste and Recycling Manager David Koonce said the funding will be used to purchase additional equipment to improve recycling efforts across Lauderdale County.

“People love to recycle in Florence and Lauderdale County,” Koonce said. “The program continues to grow; stuff wears out, we get grant money to get new stuff and we’re growing the program.”

The new funding will be used to purchase a skid steer loader, additional hoppers, and dumpster boxes for businesses.

The City of Florence has applied for and received the annual grant more than 10 times over the last 12 years.