City of Florence pushes for vaccine clinic in District 1

FLORENCE, Ala. — A member of the Florence City Council is advocating for an additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic in town.

Council Pro Tempore Kaytrina Simmons said the proposed clinic would be located in west Florence in District 1.

Simmons said the city’s most vulnerable citizens make up the population of District 1 and a clinic in that area would benefit those who may have to walk or lack transportation. The target location is the Handy Recreation Center.

“Within the confinements of that community, many people can walk there,” Simmons said. “We’ve already been getting the word out and I’ve had numerous of calls already with people that are interested in coming to get the vaccine and also, the Florence Housing Authority, all of their properties are mainly within that demographic area right there.”

Simmons said in order to move ahead with the west Florence clinic, there must be enough public interest. She asks those who are interested to call (256) 349-3879.

The council hopes to have final numbers by Friday morning.