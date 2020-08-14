City of Florence presented with grant to improve recycling efforts

FLORENCE, Ala. — Recycling continues to improve in Florence and Lauderdale County thanks to grants from ADEM.

The City of Florence was presented with a check for more than $113,000 at a ceremony Thursday morning. Past grants have been used to purchase a new baler, compactor trailer, and recycle carts. The equipment improves efficiency, helps to offer recycling services in the county, and increases space inside the recycle center. Waste and Recycling Manager David Koonce said that city applies for grants every March based on need.

“This grant will allow us to purchase a new forklift for our recycling center, various containers for the University of North Alabama, and some larger containers that will be distributed out in the community, actually, some cardboard bins that can be used by businesses, and then, of course, the pickup truck for the City of Rogersville,” Florence Mayor Steve Holt said.

The mayor adds that it’s all part of the city’s mission to maintain sustainability. Currently, in Alabama, only Florence and Huntsville have been designated as TVA Platinum Sustainable Communities for their efforts in keeping the cities environmentally friendly.

Florence recycling began in 1988 making it the oldest recycling program in the state.