City of Florence invites you to “Cool Off with the Census”

FLORENCE, Ala. — Lauderdale County needs more residents to fill out the census and the City of Florence is offering a “cool” incentive.

Beginning Monday at 5 p.m., you can “Cool off with the Census” at the Royal Avenue Recreation Center. This is a drive-thru event that will take place in the parking lot. Drivers will line up and fill out the census survey with a curbside volunteer. After that, drivers will receive a free shaved ice from the Kona Ice truck.

“It’s super important for everyone to complete their census,” said Rachel Koonce, media and sustainability specialist for the city. “Those federal and state dollars are allocated based on our census number. It’s a big deal for Florence families for everyone to be counted.”

Face masks and social distancing are mandatory for the event.

If you miss out, there will be two more events on Monday, August 3 at the Broadway Recreation Center and Monday, August 10 at the Handy Recreation Center.

To fill out your census now, click here.