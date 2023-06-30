FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Walk of Honor ceremony was held in Florence on June 30 at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center.

The Walk of Honor is located at the River Heritage Park in Florence and it recognizes individuals from both Florence and Lauderdale County who have “achieved national or international acclaim,” stated by the Florence Walk of Honor website.

The outline of the areas for national or international accomplishment are:

Agriculture Government Music Art Humanities Public Service Athletics Literature Religion Business Medical Science Education Military Technology

The Walk of Honor ceremony is to honor and re-state the name and achievements of the individuals who received this award. The individuals can be either current or former citizens of the city/county and this ceremony gives them a form of civic recognition for their work and accomplishments.

The ceremony was not open to the public and was a private recognition. Afterward, a bronze plaque with a picture of the inductee as well as a brief description of their accomplishment will be placed on the Walk of Honor.

To learn more about visiting the Walk of Honor and the inductees, visit their website here.