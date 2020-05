FLORENCE, Ala. – The City of Florence will host its annual Memorial Day program, but there are several changes to the program to comply with state health orders.

The biggest change – the ceremony will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page, and you are encouraged to watch there instead of going to Veterans Memorial Park.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. with Florence Mayor Steve Holt and Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus set to speak.