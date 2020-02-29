City of Florence hosting citywide cleanup Saturday, March 7

Group of people, cleaning together in public park, saving the environment.

FLORENCE, Ala. – The City of Florence will host a citywide cleanup on Saturday, March 7.

Volunteers will meet in the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum Parking Lot (702 Veterans Drive, Florence, AL) or other previously designated areas at 8 a.m. and work until noon.

Volunteers will target heavily littered streets across the city.

The city will provide vests, gloves, bags, water, and breakfast to organizations that volunteer as a group.

Mayor Steve Holt, members of the City Council, and Keep the Shoals Beautiful will be participating as well.

To register, fill out this Google Doc, email recycle@florenceal.org, message the City of Florence on Facebook, or call (256) 760-6495.