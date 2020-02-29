City of Florence hosting citywide cleanup Saturday, March 7

FLORENCE, Ala. – The City of Florence will host a citywide cleanup on Saturday, March 7.
Volunteers will meet in the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum Parking Lot (702 Veterans Drive, Florence, AL) or other previously designated areas at 8 a.m. and work until noon.
Volunteers will target heavily littered streets across the city.
The city will provide vests, gloves, bags, water, and breakfast to organizations that volunteer as a group.
Mayor Steve Holt, members of the City Council, and Keep the Shoals Beautiful will be participating as well.
To register, fill out this Google Doc, email recycle@florenceal.org, message the City of Florence on Facebook, or call (256) 760-6495.