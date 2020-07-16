City of Florence begins annual road resurfacing projects

FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence drivers might have noticed some roadwork when traveling to their polling places on Tuesday.

It’s part of the city of Florence’s annual resurfacing program. Each year, the city finds roads needing the most work in all six districts. This year’s projects began with Rickwood Road and Bradshaw Drive near Helton Drive. Crews began milling both roads Tuesday and paving began Wednesdy.

“This is our annual paving program; we did $1.5 million last year and were able to move that up to $2 million this year,” said Florence Mayor Steve Holt. “In all likelihood, this coming year’s budget, we’ll keep it at $2 million to keep that resurfacing program going.”

Mayor Holt said after Rickwood and Bradshaw are completed, workers will take a two-week break before continuing in other districts.