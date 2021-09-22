City of Florence announces study for plans to improve major road corridor

FLORENCE, Ala. – The City of Florence will be working with an outside firm to study improvements along a major city corridor.

Tuesday night, the City Council approved an agreement with Knoxville-based Ross/Fowler, P.C. to study the Veterans Drive Corridor.

The City said as the corridor has grown in importance for the city, several issues need to be re-visited and studied for improvement as the city and traffic along the corridor grows

Mix of vehicular and expected high levels of future pedestrian traffic, along with excessive speed along the corridor currently

Land Use Changes Proposed development along Veterans Drive Future hospital expansions Potential housing developments Development along the Veterans Drive frontage Harmony to the Sweetwater District

Transportation Issues Through traffic using the South Cox Creek Parkway (AL-133) and Helton Drive (AL-157) Local traffic, such as streets and driveways along the corridor, along with local deliveries Bicycle and pedestrian traffic now and in the future Connections to the River Heritage trail

Urban Design Concerns Visual quality along the corridor, specifically overheard utilites, signage, trees, and a focus on making the corridor pedestrian-friendly Making the corridor a visual gateway to the city Parking, alleys, and city blocks

Mixed use development focus Architectural control Historic perservation/conservation



The proposed timeline calls for Ross/Fowler to collect data from Wednesday through Oct. 29, with a public engagement meeting on January 11, 2022.

From there, the public will be able to fill out an online survey from Jan. 11-25.

A website for the project is slated to launch on Feb. 7, with the preliminary plan presented at a public meeting on Apr. 12.

Public comments are slated to be taken from Apr. 13-22, with those comments planned to be implemented into the preliminary plan by May 6.

The final plan is proposed to be presented to the Florence City Council and Florence Planning Commission sometime in June 2022.