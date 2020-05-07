City of Florence announces program that offers some financial relief to small businesses

FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence and Lauderdale County leaders gathered Wednesday morning to give updates on COVID-19’s impact in the community. There was a lot covered during the press conference, however, it was an announcement regarding small businesses that perhaps stood out the most.

Mayor Steve Holt mentioned how the unemployment rate has risen from the previous 2.8 percent. “We came out of March at about 3.8 percent unemployment so we got a slight uptick,” said the mayor. “There’s no telling what April will look like.”

Mayor Holt also mentioned how the city is small business-driven. Out of the 3300 businesses in Florence, 90 percent have 50 employees or less, 67 percent with 10 or less, and 42 percent with 5 or less.

With many of those businesses affected by COVID-19, the announcement of the Florence First program hopes to offer some relief.

“Florence First is a relief grant offering special economic assistance to businesses to help with paying their mortgage or lease, utilities, payroll administration, and business inventory expenses,” said Melissa Bailey, Planning and Community Development Director.

Bailey said Florence First is funded under the CARES Act. It will provide cost reimbursement grants to as many Florence small businesses as possible to help bridge the gap during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The choice to provide grants was very easy for us,” said Bailey. “During the development of Florence First, we felt that many businesses were already burdened with loans and simply could not afford another payment.”

Bailey said that the program does, however, have funding limitations, and not every application can be funded, but small business owners are still encouraged to apply.

For more information and to fill out the application, click here.