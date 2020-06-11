City of Florence agrees to pay nearly $300,000 ransom after cyberattack

FLORENCE, Ala. — Monday, the City of Florence confirmed that the computer system had been hit with a cyberattack. The city’s IT department, along with a contracted outside agency is working to investigate the attack.

At the time, it didn’t appear that any information was lost, stolen, or compromised Mayor Steve Holt said. However, on Tuesday, independent investigative journalist Brian Krebs released an article on his website stating that ransomware had been deployed and that the intruders are demanding nearly $300,000 worth of bitcoin.

Krebs, who is known for his coverage of cybercrime, said on May 26, he contacted Mayor Holt’s office to alert them that the system had been compromised.

Krebs reports the following day a system administrator contacted him saying that the compromised computer and network account had been isolated.

Despite their efforts, Mayor Holt confirmed that the city is being extorted by a ransomware gang called DoppelPaymer.

The Florence City Council voted unanimously Wednesday evening to use money from the city’s insurance fund to pay the ransom.

“We’re having to approach it from the standpoint that we’re going to have to assume—we know they have some of our information, we don’t know that they have our critical information, frankly don’t think they do but we don’t know,” Mayor Holt said.

An advisor from that outside agency told the council that DoppelPaymer has a reputation for keeping their word of not releasing information after a ransom has been paid.

Mayor Holt said the next step in the investigation is for DoppelPaymer to give the city proof that they will delete the stolen information.