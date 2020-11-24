Christmas Parade-goers will be staying warm in Florence this year

Man arrived home with Christmas tree, it is snowy weather and everything need to be perfect for Christmas

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence Christmas Parade will be changing this year to allow for social distancing.

Instead of standing out in the cold, watching the floats go by, parade-goers will drive the parade route, seeing the floats as they go, listening to background music on WQLT-FM 107.3.

Lights will be on from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, December 10 along the parade route, which will start on Tennessee Street before turning right onto Court Street and ending at the intersection of Court and Tuscaloosa Streets, where Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet parade-goers.

From there, parade goers can turn left or right to exit the parade.

No candy will be distributed this year.

Anyone interested in decorating a “float” for the parade can register here.

Rules for entries, which must be decorated around the theme “Parade of Lights,” include:

Entries will be located in parking spots on the sides of Court & Tennessee Streets.

Spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis, starting at the intersection of Court and Tennessee, so if you have a specific person or group you want to be parked alongside, you need to arrive together

Only the real Santa and Mrs. Claus are allowed in the parade – no impersonators are allowed

Downtown Florence Alliance reserves the right to reject and remove an entry at any time if deemed controversial, unlawful, or inconsistent with standards, themes, and purposes of the parade, as well as if the entry deviates from the original application or if the group/individual fails to obey instructions from Florence Police or parade officials.

Each entry is limited to one vehicle (a truck with a trailer counts as a vehicle)

Street lights can be used for a power source, but power is not guaranteed at each parking spot; those entering should bring a backup power source or multiple extension cords.

Extension cords should not impede walking traffic.

Motorcyclists will need to wear helmets at all times per Alabama state law, and only motorcycles designed and licensed for public streets are allowed; all others will not be allowed to participate

Vehicles not licensed for use on public streets, either under Alabama state law or city ordinance, will not be allowed to participate in the parade (including ATVs).

Horses are not allowed in the parade, but other animals are allowed as long as they remain in the “float” at all times and groups/individuals clean up after them.

Application fees are non-refundable if an entry is accepted.

Anyone registering as a city official or city department is not allowed to campaign; those campaigning need to purchase a separate entry.

Entry fees for the parade are:

Free for marching bands and city officials/departments not campaigning

$25 for non-profits (they’ll need to provide their tax ID number)

$40 for a community or interest entry

$100 for businesses

$200 for campaigns

Trophies will be awarded to the best-decorated floats from bands, non-profits, community/interest entries, and businesses.