FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — After two days without access to water, customers using the Chisholm Heights Water Authority (CHWA) in Florence have water once again.

The valves at the utility company were reopened at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 29.

Steve Watkins, a board member with the Chisholm Heights Water Authority, told News 19 that around 1,800 residents had no water access from December 27 to the valves reopening Thursday.

Watkins said the valves were reopened after their tank got over 50 percent of its maximum capacity.

“We’re hoping over the next two or three days, during the night and stuff, we can get back to normal operations,” he said.

Watkins said some residents could experience low water pressure or discolored water — but it has been tested and is safe to drink. He said he doesn’t expect there to be another shutoff, but the utility will watch its tanks closely over the next few days.

If you still do not have access to water, contact CHWA at 256-718-0301.