FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Chisholm Heights Water Authority will be cutting its water supply off early Wednesday morning in an effort to rebuild pressure in its tanks. Officials say the low pressure was caused by the cold weather.

The water will be off to everything but the main line, which runs down Alabama Highway 17, between 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. Officials say if anyone is driving or outside in the area and sees running water during this time, to give them a call at 256-718-0301.

The water authority said many of its customers remembered to leave water dripping over the weekend so their pipes wouldn’t freeze. Unfortunately, the number of people who did combined with the cold overnight temperatures, meant the authority’s tank got extremely low. This left many with low water pressure or no water at all.

At first, residents were asked to conserve water but now the water authority is cutting the water off to allow the tanks to refill and rebuild pressure.

Chisholm Heights Water Authority Board Member Steve Watkins said the water authority has already contacted the Alabama Department of Environment Managment (ADEM) about the issue and will try to keep the interuptions to certain times.

“We’re going to try and do it during the night when most people are in bed, not using water and it won’t affect the ones that still got water right now,” he said. “We have contacted ADEM and let them know what our situation is right now.”

ADEM said several public water systems in the state are reporting excessive water loss. The department is urging residents and businesses to discontinue dripping faucets once temperatures are above freezing.

The Chisholm Water Authority says the plan is to reassess the situation Wednesday morning.