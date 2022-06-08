FLORENCE, Ala. – The Children’s Museum of the Shoals will host the fourth annual Food Truck Festival at Singing River Brewing Co. in Florence on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Purchasing a ticket will allow people to sample food from several food trucks that are based in the Shoals. The event will also have live music.

Sion Lewey, director of the museum, told News 19 that this is their largest fundraiser of the year by far.

“This is absolutely crucial to keeping our doors open,” Lewey said. “With everyone coming to show their support for the museum, it is just absolutely amazing.”

Lewey later said that the Children’s Museum of the Shoals is a hands-on museum for kids. It gives parents and guardians the chance to take their kids to a fun, interactive exhibit where they can socialize with other small kids.

Pre-admission tickets are sold out, but limited tickets will be available at the event for $35. For more information, you can find the event listed on this website here.