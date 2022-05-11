COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A child died after a car they were traveling in crashed head-on with a truck Tuesday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The two-car crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Alabama 247 near the 16-mile marker, which is about seven miles west of Tuscumbia, in Colbert County.

The 9-year-old was severely injured in the crash and was pronounced dead at the Helen Keller Hospital.

The driver of the car and the driver of the truck were transported to Helen Keller Hospital for medical treatment as well, ALEA did not specify the extent of either of their injuries.

No further information was released pending ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division’s investigation into the crash.