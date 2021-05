COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A Cherokee woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck late Friday night.

Alabama State Troopers said Nevaeh Mechelle Reporto, 20, was killed when the 2012 Chevy Impala she was driving rear-ended a 1997 International 4700 box truck at 10:25 p.m.

The wreck occurred on AL-184 at mile marker three, roughly half a mile east of Muscle Shoals.

Reporto was pronounced dead at the scene.