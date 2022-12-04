CHEROKEE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Cherokee Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) said a house was left a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.

CFVD said they were dispatched at 7:09 a.m. Sunday morning to a house fire in Cherokee. The fire department arrived on the scene within six minutes, though video from the scene shows the house already fully involved.

CVFD said they performed a heavy attack on the fire from several different lines and were assisted by the Barton Volunteer Fire Department, the Riverton Rose Trail Volunteer Fire Department and the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department. The Cherokee Police Department and Keller Emergency Management Services also responded to the scene

CVFD said despite the efforts of all the fire departments present, the house is considered a total loss.

The fire department said the homeowner was staying over at a friend’s house and not present at the time of the fire and is now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

CVFD said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The fire department said the fire was called in by a neighbor.