Charges revealed for two accused of stealing guns from patrol unit

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Two arrests have been made in connection with the theft of two firearms from a Colbert County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

Muscle Shoals police arrested 20-year-old Brandon Antwan Pryor. He’s charged with 2nd degree theft and unlawful breaking into a motor vehicle.

A juvenile is charged with receiving stolen property in the 2nd degree.

One firearm, a 12-gauge shotgun has been recovered. Police are still searching for an M16 rifle. The weapon has been entered into the National Crime Information Center’s database to aid in the search.

Police say more charges could come in the days ahead.