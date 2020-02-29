Changes coming to electronic waste disposal in Lauderdale County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - The city of Florence and Lauderdale County have new regulations on how to dispose of electronics.

Say your computer or your flat-screen TV goes out, when you dispose of it, most people decide to put these on the side of the curb. If you live in Lauderdale County, however, you won't be able to do that anymore.

In Lauderdale County, throwing those old electronics out on the curb is a thing of the past.

From televisions to DVD players, the Florence Recycling Department has announced new methods from the disposal of those types of items.

"We don't want those placed curbside, we need you to either drop them at the recycle center on Terrace Street or in the hoppers at the landfill," said Kelly Balentine with Florence Solid Waste and Recycling.

Balentine said the new regulation from the EPA was put into place because the Florence landfill is considered construction and demolition. It's not lined for electronic waste which contains chemicals that could be harmful to the environment.

"It all has to do with the structure of the bottom of the landfill," Balentine continued. If you're recycling construction debris, it's biological, it's going to decompose into the dirt."

Whereas electronic debris contains materials that need to be filtered, Balentine says it's best to separate those items to avoid certain chemicals and metals from leaching into the water system.

The Florence recycle center also wants to remind people about the citywide cleanup day on Mar. 7.