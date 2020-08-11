Ceremony held to celebrate the completion of Highway 43 widening project

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Drivers in northern Lauderdale County can rejoice in knowing that construction on Highway 43 is complete.

ALDOT held a ceremony this morning to celebrate the completion of the four-year-old widening project. Speakers included Lauderdale County Commissioner Brad Holmes, Congressman Mo Brooks, and State Representative Phillip Pettus.

The project cost was around $30 million but Representative Pettus said the lives it will save are priceless. “For years and years, we had a two-lane highway, Pettus said. “Our wrecks were up; our fatalities were up, but now it’s a lot safer. Our fatalities are way down; our wrecks are down. It’s safer for our community to drive up and down this highway.”

While this project predates the Rebuild Alabama Act, ALDOT said it’s a good representation of the work being done to improve roads statewide.