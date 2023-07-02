FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Florence golfer Pryce Holcombe, alongside his dad and unified partner Les, brought home the gold medal as part of Special Olympics USA at Special Olympics World Games in Berlin last month.

“Well it was four days of golf and there was just so much relief because we had been leading,” Les said.

On Friday, Florence Mayor Andrew Betterton announced a special proclamation, that the weekend of June 30 through July 2, 2023, as Pryce Holcombe Weekend, while also giving Pryce a key to the city of Florence.

“This is probably one of my favorite experiences as mayor, ever,” Betterton said.

“It’s just amazing that this young man who did work so very hard to win this medal is getting this much recognition and this much love and respect from the city that he lives in, it’s crazy,” Les said.

Pryce was born with Down syndrome but he and his family have never let that stop him from dreaming big and being a golfer just like the rest of his family.

“He has two brothers, an older one and a younger one and we just excepted him to do everything they did. He might not do it as well and he might take longer to do it, but we expected him to do everything his brothers were doing,” Les said.

Pryce’s family always knew that he was destined for big things, even if there were some doubters along the way.

“There was a doctor that told us when he was a baby oh he’ll never do anything athletically or something like that and so we found a new doctor the next day. We found a new doctor the next day. Not only has he done golf through Special Olympics but he’s done track and field, he’s done bowling, he’s played basketball all through Special Olympics. He’s done way more than anybody ever expected he would do. Except his parents, we expected him to do anything he wanted to do,” Les said.

With the support of his family and community, Pryce continued to prove those doubters wrong, found a sport he loves and now has the hardware to go along with his golf skills.

“When he was born and diagnosed with Down syndrome, people wouldn’t have expected that he would do something like that on a world stage. It was a pretty emotional moment,” Les said.

“I can say that most any of us can set our mind to and obviously Pryce is a perfect example who’s had family and friends surrounding him and that’s made all of the difference in how he’s moved forward and it’s the perfect example of excelling and I’m just proud of him, proud for his family,” Betterton added.

And Pryce said he is thankful for it all.

“My family, my brothers, thank you to the city,” Pryce said.

“His mother and I, we expected everything, the most for him and he’s worked really hard to get here and we really appreciate the city getting behind him,” Les added.

Pryce has been involved with Special Olympics for 17 years now and started playing golf at eight years old.