FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence is partnering up with Singing River Media Group to bring the 40th annual Spirit of Freedom Celebration to the Shoals.

Starting at 11 a.m. on July 4th, McFarland Park in Florence will come alive with the sounds of music and the smells of amazing food.

Food trucks will be available at the park all day. Some options include Fancy Funnel Cakes, Boona’s, Quench, Sprinkles and Sparkles Cupcakes, as well as many others. Several local vendors will also be set up around the area.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., music will be broadcasted throughout the park from several local radio stations. Live performances from local artists will begin at 4 p.m., you can find the lineup and performance times below:

4:00 p.m. – Austin Bohannon

5:00 p.m. – Taylor Grace

6:00 p.m. – CONNR

7:00 p.m. – Gary Nichols

8:00 p.m. – Boomtown Saints

To finish off the night, fireworks will be shot off the barge over the Tennessee River at 9 p.m. in what is called the “Shoals’ largest fireworks display.”

The event is free to the public. Eventgoers are urged to arrive early for fireworks and to bring lawn chairs or blankets.