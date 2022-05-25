LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A recently recaptured escaped inmate, who investigators said confessed to killing a woman in 2015, has retained new legal counsel to go through the capital murder trial proceedings.

In September of 2020, Casey White was charged with capital murder after reportedly confessing to the 2015 stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway during a home invasion. White was already serving a 75-year prison sentence for other crimes.

White pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease.

Casey White is also facing first-degree escape charges after a recent manhunt that spanned multiple states over the course of 11 days. White was allegedly on the run with then-corrections employee Vicky White.

Lauderdale County authorities said Vicky White told them she was taking Casey White to a scheduled mental evaluation appointment when the pair escaped on April 29.

White’s former legal counsel told News 19 it was likely that one of the reasons that no one questioned the trip was because of White’s diagnosed mental instability.

Casey White’s mother and daughter helped him retain new legal counsel that includes attorneys Mark McDaniel, Robert Tuten, Nickolas Heatherly, Marcus Helstowski and Nicholas Lough.

White is currently being held in the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Birmingham. White’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 9.