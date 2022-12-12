FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Casey White is facing two separate murder cases and one of his two looming trials was due to start Monday.

But a Lauderdale County judge Friday issued an order continuing White’s trial in the death of Connie Ridgeway until an unspecified date.

White, whose jail escape set out off a nationwide manhunt last spring, is charged with the 2015 killing of Ridgeway in her apartment in Rogersville.

He is also charged with murder in the death of Vicky White. She was the Lauderdale County Detention Center’s assistant director of corrections at the time she helped engineer his escape. She died as authorities were closing in on the pair after an 11-day manhunt.

Investigators say Vicky White died by suicide, but Casey White is charged with felony murder on the grounds that she died while he engaged in the crime of escaping from jail.

Because there are two separate murder cases in Lauderdale County, the court schedule for Casey White remains unclear.

The Ridgeway case was the reason he was in the Lauderdale County jail — awaiting trial — at the time of his escape. That case was set to be tried in June 2022, but after White’s escape and eventual capture, prosecutors moved to try the Vicky White murder case first. His lawyers pushed back, and now, both cases have been continued.

The charges in the Ridgeway case, came after White allegedly confessed to the killing in a letter to authorities. He was in prison at the time, serving a 75-year sentence for attempted murder.

In October, the prosecution said it no longer planned to seek the death penalty in the Ridgeway case and the defense has consistently argued the Ridgeway case should be tried first.

On Monday, prosecutors released an extensive list of evidence from that case now available to the defense. It includes Casey White’s phone records, his interview with investigators in Indiana interview, White’s Geo-Fence –phone location data and interviews and recordings with multiple people.

In its order continuing the Ridgeway trial date, the court said the reset date would be issued in a separate order.