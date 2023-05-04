Casey White at a status hearing ahead of his felony murder trial for the death of Vicky White. (Photo: WHNT)

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Casey White appeared in court Thursday ahead of his felony murder trial for the death of the jailer who helped him escape, Vicky White.

His escape in April 2022 from the Lauderdale County Detention Center drew national attention due to the circumstances surrounding his escape.

Video surveillance showed Casey White and Vicky White, who was the Assistant Director of Corrections at the time, getting into a patrol car that they would later ditch a few miles later in a parking lot.

A manhunt by the FBI, U.S. Marshals and authorities across the nation ensued for 11 days before it ended in Evansville, Ind. As officers were closing in on the pair during a car chase, Vicky White died by suicide, according to law enforcement officials.

Alabama law states that if someone dies while you are committing a felony, you could be convicted of felony murder. Prosecuters say since Vicky White died while Casey White was committing a felony, in this case, escape, he is responsible for her death.

The status hearing was held at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. They discussed the jury pool, the motion for a change of venue and Casey’s mental evaluation.

The judge says he believes the jury pool will be about 500-600 people. After discussion, they are going to bring the jury pool in on June 5 to fill out a questionnaire. Then, the lawyers will go over the questionnaires and jury selection will begin on June 8.

As for the change of venue, the judge says Alabama law requires them to go through jury selection in Lauderdale County, and if they are unable to seat a fair jury, then they can begin looking at other venues.

Lastly, the prosecution discussed Casey’s mental evaluation which was performed several years ago when he was charged with the murder of Connie Ridgeway. The prosecution is respected to share those results with the defense next week.

There were some remaining questions about where Casey will be housed during the trial. Currently, he is housed at Donaldson Correctional Facility, where he is serving 75 years for burglary, robbery, kidnapping and attempted murder.

Casey White’s felony murder trial is set to officially begin on June 12 in Lauderdale County.