Canadian folk-bluegrass band records award-winning album in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — The Shoals area continues to have an impact in the music business.

Monday night, the Shoals was recognized once again on an international stage at The JUNO Awards in Canada. Folk-bluegrass band, The Dead South was awarded for their album, “Sugar & Joy” which was recorded in Sheffield at The NuttHouse Recording Studio. A Juno award is often referred to as the Canadian equivalent of a Grammy.

Owner of the NuttHouse and producer, Jimmy Nutt, said it’s an honor to have the Shoals represented internationally.

“There’s still a lot of interest in this area,” Nutt said. “It’s almost mythological or something. You know people love to come to the Shoals. There’s been so many amazing records and artists that have come here and recorded over the years.”

“Sugar & Joy” can be found on all major streaming platforms.