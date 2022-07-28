TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A brush fire in Tuscumbia has burned for over a week and authorities say it could burn for months due to the dry conditions.

Tim Isbell with the New Bethel Fire Department told News 19 that the fire could burn until Winter. The high winds and dry conditions have made it difficult to put the fire out for good.

“We’re looking for rain. We need rain. A lot of it,” Isbell said.

Isbell later said that fire crews have used around 150,000 gallons of water to contain the fire.

They aren’t just fighting the fire though… Authorities discovered someone dumped debris into the field sometime Tuesday night, causing even more damage to the land. The area has been taped off to try to prevent this from happening again.

Isbell told News 19 that any person caught dumping things at the site will be punished to the fullest extent of the law. “They found three additional piles that was dumped illegally,” Isbell said. “It’s inexcusable.”

Isbell also said that the Alabama Forestry Commission has cut fire lanes around the field to prevent the fire from spreading.