KILLEN, Ala. (WHNT) — A fundraising fireworks stand in the Shoals is dealing with the aftermath of burglary after someone is accused of breaking into the stand and stealing fireworks.

The proceeds from that stand go to the Brooks High School band, which is raising money for student fees. Band leaders say someone broke into their trailer Monday morning and stole nearly 5000 worth of fireworks.

“I noticed the padlock had been broken. I was concerned, I went and checked the trail cam that we had in the store and uh indeed there was somebody who had broken in. I contacted the police department,” said Stephen Cook, Band Director.

The day after the Fourth of July, a few of the items were returned in some bushes near the fireworks stand.

“Then on Wednesday, we find out that the packages had been redelivered to us somehow. I don’t know if someone got nervous or had a change of heart,” said Cook.

The director says not all the fireworks were returned. He says the most frustrating part is that the fireworks were part of an effort to replace some of their band gear that’s older than the students.

“The drums, the marching percussion instruments that these kids are marching with every year – they’re older than the students that are actually carrying them and they were bought used. So they’re actually older than some people recognize,” said Cook.

Students in the band say they appreciate help with paying their fees.

“I’m really glad to be having this fireworks fundraiser because my family doesn’t have a lot of money to be spending on my color guard fees and my equipment so this fireworks stand really helps me out with all my fees for color guard,” said Bianca Tarbes.

The fireworks stand closed on Wednesday, but the effort to raise money doesn’t stop here. You can contact the Brooks High band directly to donate at brookshighband@gmail.com.