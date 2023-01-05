KILLEN, Ala. (WHNT) — Students at Brooks Elementary School will be auctioning portraits of animals beginning on Wednesday, Jan 4. All proceeds will be donated to the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter.

The auction is a part of the Lauderdale County Schools Arts For Adoption program. Students who are in 5th and 6th grade worked together to draw portraits of local shelter animals.

Lauderdale County Schools Art Teacher Dusty Farris told News 19 that this event is meant to teach kids that there are fun ways to make a difference in their own community.

“It actually started as a lesson to teach about the shelter and how, even as a kid, we can give back,” Farris said. “They absolutely love it and they ask, ‘are we going to do that again? Are we going to do that again? Are we doing that this year?'”

The auction for these portraits is being held online on the program’s Facebook page, which can be found here.

Anyone can join the group and participate in the auction. People can submit their bids by commenting under which picture they’d like to buy.