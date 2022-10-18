COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The defense of Brian Lansing Martin asked the court to unseal its motion asking the Colbert County District Attorney to recuse himself.

On Friday, Martin’s attorney Eddie Beason filed a motion asking the court to unseal the motion and set it for a hearing. The motion did not give any details about the motion the defense seeks to unseal or why the defense would ask for District Attorney Bryce Graham Jr. to recuse himself.

News 19 reached out to Martin’s attorneys for more details.

Martin is charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of William Mealback, Jr. in Muscle Shoals and Sheffield Police Sergeant Nick Risner on October 1, 2021.

Authorities have said on that day Martin shot and killed Mealback while the two were in Mealback’s truck that afternoon. he then pushed Mealback’s body out of the truck onto Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals and then led police on a chase to nearby Sheffield.

Police said that when a shootout between Martin and police began behind the old Southgate Mall, ultimately killing Risner and injuring Sheffield Police Lieutenant Max Dotson.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges in April citing mental disease or defect.