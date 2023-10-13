COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Colbert County man charged with capital murder in the killing of a Sheffield Police Officer and another man filed a motion asking to terminate his current representation.

Martin had been represented by attorneys Rebecca Thomason and Eddie Beason, who were both appointed by the court, but on Thursday he issued a handwritten motion to the court saying he no longer needed their services.

“Effective immediately, I have terminated the services of Rebecca Thomason and Eddie Beason on the grounds of ineffective assistance of counsel. There are several issues pertaining to my defense that urgently need to be addressed by the court. Repeated requests for my previous counsel to address the issues have been refused. I am requesting a hearing so that I can advise the court of my concerns.” Brian Lansing Martin

Martin was indicted for four counts of capital murder in connection with the shooting deaths of William Mealback and Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner in October 2021. Lt. Max Dotson was also injured in the incident. He is also charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, and abuse of a corpse.

This motion is the first real movement in the case since July when Judge Mitchell D. Hays granted a request from Martin’s defense team to visit the crime scene with Martin.

Hays has yet to rule on Martin’s motion asking for a hearing but News 19 will continue to follow the case and provide updates as they become available.