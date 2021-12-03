Brian Lansing Martin in court Friday, case bound over to Grand Jury

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The man accused of killing a Sheffield Police officer and another man was in court Friday morning.

41-year-old Brian Lansing Martin was in Judge Coker’s courtroom Friday morning where the prosecution laid out the evidence and called witnesses to the stand in their case against him. Court records show Martin faces 10 total charges: four for capital murder, two for attempted murder, two for shooting into an occupied building, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of corpse abuse.

The prosecution called a number of officers and investigators to the stand to describe what took place on October 1 when Martin is accused of shooting and killing William Mealback Jr. and Sheffield Police Officer Nick Risner.

Details of the relationship between Martin and Mealback were outlined in court, allegedly the two men were relatively close family friends.

A Muscle Shoals Police investigator recalled recorded jail phone calls between Martin and Mealback’s widow in which Martin reportedly told her there was a gun between the seats of the pickup truck, Mealback reached for it and things escalated from there.

Court filings allege Martin shot Mealback in the truck and then pushed him out onto Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals, shortly after that police said he led them on a high-speed chase in Sheffield.

Witnesses testified Sheffield Sergeant Nick Risner ended the chase with a pit maneuver, they said at that point Martin began shooting into Risner’s vehicle hitting him outside of his bulletproof vest.

Risner later died from his injuries.

Dash camera video from the Sheffield chase and its ending also played in court. The first time it has been shown to the public. A special agent with the State Bureau of Investigation walked the court through the video.

The agent explained the truck Martin was in and Risner’s car were window to window when Martin allegedly stuck his arm out the window and began firing into Risner’s vehicle. Investigators said Risner was hit in the armpit area and that his service weapon was still holstered when he was checked for injuries.

After the defense called no witnesses, Judge Coker said the evidence coincided with the charges against Martin and bound the case over to the grand jury.