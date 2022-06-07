COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A recent motion was granted in the case against Brian Lansing Martin according to online court documents.

42-year-old Martin is facing capital murder charges in connection to the shooting deaths of Sheffield Police Sergeant Nick Risner and William Mealback, Jr. in October of 2021. He pleaded not guilty in April due to mental disease or defect.

The motion, granted by Circuit Court Judge Jacqueline M. Hatcher, gives Martin the permission to request funds ahead of the murder trial. Court documents cite Martin not having access to the kind of funds that would allow him a fair and proper trial as the reasoning behind the recent filings.

Along with that, Martin states the possibility of being required to reveal his plan of defense in the case would force information obtained in attorney-client interviews to be shown prior to the trial, and, in a sense, “show his cards.”

Those kinds of disclosures, court records say, go “well beyond the discovery permitted under Alabama law,” and forcing Martin to make those disclosures would “thwart his right to present his case and to prepare it in confidence with counsel.”

Rebecca Green Thomason and Eddie Beason are currently listed as attorneys for Martin.

In January, Martin was indicted for the deaths of Mealback and Risner. Martin faces 12 charges in total, including attempted murder and abuse of a corpse.

The State does intend to seek the death penalty in the case.

Martin has been housed in the Morgan County Jail since early October for his own safety.