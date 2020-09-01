Borden Dairy donates more than 4,000 gallons of milk to Salvation Army of the Shoals

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Salvation Army of the Shoals continues to shine a light of hope in the community through various distributions to help those in need.

That light continued to shine Monday afternoon through the generous support of Borden Dairy— support in the amount of more than 4,000 gallons of milk.

“I’m grateful that we’ve been able to work out the details and get them here so we can provide this service for the community,” Captain Benjamin Deuel said. “We heard about the opportunity for this donation about a month ago and we’ve been working hard trying to find a location to storage some milk.”

That search connected the Salvation Army with the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa. Hotel management is allowing excess milk to be stored in walk-in coolers in the conference center.

“I said I have plenty of space,” Dean Donnell, Executive Chef and Food and Beverage Director said. “We contacted the Salvation Army and they said, yeah, we would love to do it and here we are today.”

The morning began with milk being given to area churches, school systems, and other organizations. Later in the afternoon, milk was distributed to the public.

As a father of four, Captain Deuel said he knows what the value of a gallon of milk means for a family. “We probably go through a gallon of milk a day,” Deuel said. “Just the simple things that bring joy—I know for my kids, chocolate milk, you can’t have chocolate milk without milk, right?”

And when it comes to finances, Deuel said while milk may seem inexpensive, grocery costs add up, and for a struggling family, this donation could be what keeps the lights on for another month.